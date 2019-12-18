Dissecting the Numbers for Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA) and HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC), on the other hand, is down -5.35% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $38.91 and has returned 5.99% during the past week.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) and HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Retail, Other industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect QRTEA to grow earnings at a 20.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA) has an EBITDA margin of 10.39%. This suggests that QRTEA underlying business is more profitable QRTEA’s ROI is 9.70% while HSBC has a ROI of 6.00%. The interpretation is that QRTEA’s business generates a higher return on investment than HSBC’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. QRTEA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.56. Comparatively, HSBC’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, QRTEA’s free cash flow was 1.65% while HSBC converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, QRTEA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

QRTEA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.66 versus a D/E of 0.52 for HSBC. QRTEA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

QRTEA trades at a forward P/E of 4.15, a P/B of 0.73, and a P/S of 0.26, compared to a forward P/E of 12.67, a P/B of 0.81, and a P/S of 2.91 for HSBC. QRTEA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. QRTEA is currently priced at a -44.79% to its one-year price target of 14.67. Comparatively, HSBC is -8.75% relative to its price target of 42.64. This suggests that QRTEA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. QRTEA has a beta of 1.15 and HSBC’s beta is 0.71. HSBC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. QRTEA has a short ratio of 7.76 compared to a short interest of 2.08 for HSBC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HSBC.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) beats HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. QRTEA is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, QRTEA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, QRTEA is more undervalued relative to its price target.