Dissecting the Numbers for NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG)

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are up more than 71.00% this year and recently increased 1.39% or $3.14 to settle at $228.29. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG), on the other hand, is down -8.15% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $3.27 and has returned 7.92% during the past week.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor – Specialized industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect NVDA to grow earnings at a 12.50% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CIG is expected to grow at a 0.00% annual rate. All else equal, NVDA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has an EBITDA margin of 30.4%. This suggests that NVDA underlying business is more profitable NVDA’s ROI is 32.50% while CIG has a ROI of 6.50%. The interpretation is that NVDA’s business generates a higher return on investment than CIG’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. NVDA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.33. Comparatively, CIG’s free cash flow per share was +0.04. On a percent-of-sales basis, NVDA’s free cash flow was 12.17% while CIG converted 0.96% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NVDA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. NVDA has a current ratio of 8.40 compared to 1.30 for CIG. This means that NVDA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NVDA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.90 for CIG. CIG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NVDA trades at a forward P/E of 31.56, a P/B of 12.42, and a P/S of 13.95, compared to a P/B of 1.14, and a P/S of 0.83 for CIG. NVDA is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. NVDA is currently priced at a -1.94% to its one-year price target of 232.80. Comparatively, CIG is -17.84% relative to its price target of 3.98. This suggests that CIG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. NVDA has a beta of 2.04 and CIG’s beta is 0.12. CIG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. NVDA has a short ratio of 1.07 compared to a short interest of 1.30 for CIG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NVDA.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) beats Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NVDA is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, NVDA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.