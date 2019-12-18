Dissecting the Numbers for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) shares are up more than 37.18% this year and recently decreased -0.19% or -$0.05 to settle at $25.92. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG), on the other hand, is down -6.57% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $86.61 and has returned 3.77% during the past week.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) are the two most active stocks in the Security Software & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect NLOK to grow earnings at a 8.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, FANG is expected to grow at a 18.33% annual rate. All else equal, FANG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 42.25% for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG). NLOK’s ROI is 2.30% while FANG has a ROI of 4.60%. The interpretation is that FANG’s business generates a higher return on investment than NLOK’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. NLOK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.17. Comparatively, FANG’s free cash flow per share was -0.29. On a percent-of-sales basis, NLOK’s free cash flow was 2.24% while FANG converted -2.14% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NLOK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. NLOK has a current ratio of 1.90 compared to 0.70 for FANG. This means that NLOK can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NLOK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.73 versus a D/E of 0.34 for FANG. NLOK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NLOK trades at a forward P/E of 25.64, a P/B of 2.63, and a P/S of 4.45, compared to a forward P/E of 9.99, a P/B of 1.00, and a P/S of 4.03 for FANG. NLOK is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. NLOK is currently priced at a 5.15% to its one-year price target of 24.65. Comparatively, FANG is -30.67% relative to its price target of 124.92. This suggests that FANG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. NLOK has a beta of 1.31 and FANG’s beta is 0.80. FANG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. NLOK has a short ratio of 1.83 compared to a short interest of 3.78 for FANG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NLOK.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) beats NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FANG has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, FANG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, FANG is more undervalued relative to its price target.