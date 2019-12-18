Dissecting the Numbers for NIKE, Inc. (NKE) and MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares are up more than 34.41% this year and recently increased 0.85% or $0.84 to settle at $99.65. MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP), on the other hand, is up 12.34% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $29.67 and has returned -1.33% during the past week.

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) and MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) are the two most active stocks in the Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect NKE to grow earnings at a 16.84% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MGP is expected to grow at a 7.78% annual rate. All else equal, NKE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 47.74% for MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP). NKE’s ROI is 32.00% while MGP has a ROI of 7.50%. The interpretation is that NKE’s business generates a higher return on investment than MGP’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. NKE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.15. Comparatively, MGP’s free cash flow per share was +0.24. On a percent-of-sales basis, NKE’s free cash flow was -0.6% while MGP converted 2.29% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MGP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

NKE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.40 versus a D/E of 2.34 for MGP. MGP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

NKE trades at a forward P/E of 28.83, a P/B of 16.92, and a P/S of 3.90, compared to a forward P/E of 26.03, a P/B of 1.33, and a P/S of 12.26 for MGP. NKE is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. NKE is currently priced at a -3.81% to its one-year price target of 103.60. Comparatively, MGP is -16.96% relative to its price target of 35.73. This suggests that MGP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. NKE has a beta of 0.83 and MGP’s beta is 0.51. MGP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. NKE has a short ratio of 1.19 compared to a short interest of 9.79 for MGP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NKE.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) beats NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MGP is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, MGP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, MGP is more undervalued relative to its price target.