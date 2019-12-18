Dissecting the Numbers for Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares are up more than 35.12% this year and recently increased 0.71% or $0.38 to settle at $54.09. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI), on the other hand, is up 15.70% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $40.67 and has returned -5.18% during the past week.

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) and Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) are the two most active stocks in the Confectioners industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect MDLZ to grow earnings at a 5.76% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, OHI is expected to grow at a 15.80% annual rate. All else equal, OHI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 81.84% for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI). MDLZ’s ROI is 5.50% while OHI has a ROI of 5.90%. The interpretation is that OHI’s business generates a higher return on investment than MDLZ’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. MDLZ’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.16. Comparatively, OHI’s free cash flow per share was -0.16. On a percent-of-sales basis, MDLZ’s free cash flow was 0.89% while OHI converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MDLZ is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

MDLZ’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.73 versus a D/E of 1.19 for OHI. OHI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

MDLZ trades at a forward P/E of 20.41, a P/B of 2.92, and a P/S of 3.04, compared to a forward P/E of 24.24, a P/B of 2.28, and a P/S of 9.95 for OHI. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. MDLZ is currently priced at a -11.26% to its one-year price target of 60.95. Comparatively, OHI is -4.51% relative to its price target of 42.59. This suggests that MDLZ is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. MDLZ has a beta of 0.75 and OHI’s beta is 0.27. OHI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. MDLZ has a short ratio of 1.81 compared to a short interest of 8.31 for OHI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MDLZ.

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) beats Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MDLZ has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MDLZ is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, MDLZ is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, MDLZ has better sentiment signals based on short interest.