Dissecting the Numbers for L Brands, Inc. (LB) and Workday, Inc. (WDAY)

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) shares are down more than -30.23% this year and recently increased 0.17% or $0.03 to settle at $17.91. Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY), on the other hand, is down -0.04% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $159.61 and has returned -2.21% during the past week.

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) and Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) are the two most active stocks in the Apparel Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect LB to grow earnings at a -7.43% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, WDAY is expected to grow at a 25.47% annual rate. All else equal, WDAY’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. L Brands, Inc. (LB) has an EBITDA margin of 9.48%. This suggests that LB underlying business is more profitable LB’s ROI is 20.60% while WDAY has a ROI of -14.50%. The interpretation is that LB’s business generates a higher return on investment than WDAY’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. LB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.75. Comparatively, WDAY’s free cash flow per share was +0.89. On a percent-of-sales basis, LB’s free cash flow was -3.65% while WDAY converted 7.25% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WDAY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. LB has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 1.20 for WDAY. This means that LB can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

LB trades at a forward P/E of 7.58, and a P/S of 0.40, compared to a forward P/E of 72.81, a P/B of 15.73, and a P/S of 10.69 for WDAY. LB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. LB is currently priced at a -9.5% to its one-year price target of 19.79. Comparatively, WDAY is -20.84% relative to its price target of 201.63. This suggests that WDAY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. LB has a beta of 0.81 and WDAY’s beta is 1.53. LB’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. LB has a short ratio of 2.67 compared to a short interest of 3.26 for WDAY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LB.

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) beats Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LB is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, LB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, LB has better sentiment signals based on short interest.