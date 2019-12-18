Dissecting the Numbers for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and F.N.B. Corporation (FNB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares are up more than 41.55% this year and recently increased 0.61% or $0.84 to settle at $138.18. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB), on the other hand, is up 30.08% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $12.80 and has returned 4.66% during the past week.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) are the two most active stocks in the Money Center Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect JPM to grow earnings at a 6.15% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, FNB is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, FNB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 73.35% for F.N.B. Corporation (FNB). JPM’s ROI is 8.20% while FNB has a ROI of 11.70%. The interpretation is that FNB’s business generates a higher return on investment than JPM’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. JPM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.56. Comparatively, FNB’s free cash flow per share was +0.46. On a percent-of-sales basis, JPM’s free cash flow was 1.34% while FNB converted 10.34% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FNB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

JPM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.26 versus a D/E of 0.42 for FNB. JPM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

JPM trades at a forward P/E of 13.06, a P/B of 1.87, and a P/S of 5.13, compared to a forward P/E of 10.97, a P/B of 0.88, and a P/S of 3.37 for FNB. JPM is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. JPM is currently priced at a 11.1% to its one-year price target of 124.38. Comparatively, FNB is -6.91% relative to its price target of 13.75. This suggests that FNB is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. JPM has a beta of 1.22 and FNB’s beta is 1.30. JPM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. JPM has a short ratio of 2.81 compared to a short interest of 4.53 for FNB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for JPM.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) beats JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FNB has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, FNB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, FNB is more undervalued relative to its price target.