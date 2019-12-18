Dissecting the Numbers for Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares are up more than 8.84% this year and recently increased 1.79% or $0.32 to settle at $18.22. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN), on the other hand, is down -2.08% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $83.38 and has returned 4.97% during the past week.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) are the two most active stocks in the Asset Management industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect IVZ to grow earnings at a 2.03% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 0.91% for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN). IVZ’s ROI is 5.90% while BMRN has a ROI of -1.50%. The interpretation is that IVZ’s business generates a higher return on investment than BMRN’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. IVZ’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.34. Comparatively, BMRN’s free cash flow per share was +0.20. On a percent-of-sales basis, IVZ’s free cash flow was 2.9% while BMRN converted 2.41% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, IVZ is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

IVZ’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.81 versus a D/E of 0.28 for BMRN. IVZ is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

IVZ trades at a forward P/E of 6.94, a P/B of 0.88, and a P/S of 1.48, compared to a forward P/E of 408.73, a P/B of 4.86, and a P/S of 9.43 for BMRN. IVZ is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. IVZ is currently priced at a 1.39% to its one-year price target of 17.97. Comparatively, BMRN is -27.72% relative to its price target of 115.35. This suggests that BMRN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. IVZ has a beta of 1.56 and BMRN’s beta is 1.31. BMRN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. IVZ has a short ratio of 5.87 compared to a short interest of 5.21 for BMRN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BMRN.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) beats BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. IVZ is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, IVZ is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,