Dissecting the Numbers for Intel Corporation (INTC) and Square, Inc. (SQ)

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) shares are up more than 22.10% this year and recently decreased -0.69% or -$0.4 to settle at $57.30. Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ), on the other hand, is up 16.87% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $65.55 and has returned -0.44% during the past week.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect INTC to grow earnings at a 7.04% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SQ is expected to grow at a 40.25% annual rate. All else equal, SQ’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 1.37% for Square, Inc. (SQ). INTC’s ROI is 20.60% while SQ has a ROI of -1.90%. The interpretation is that INTC’s business generates a higher return on investment than SQ’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. INTC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.05. Comparatively, SQ’s free cash flow per share was +0.48. On a percent-of-sales basis, INTC’s free cash flow was 6.45% while SQ converted 6.25% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, INTC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. INTC has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 1.70 for SQ. This means that SQ can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. INTC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.39 versus a D/E of 0.00 for SQ. INTC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

INTC trades at a forward P/E of 12.25, a P/B of 3.39, and a P/S of 3.53, compared to a forward P/E of 68.35, a P/B of 22.37, and a P/S of 6.61 for SQ. INTC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. INTC is currently priced at a 1.08% to its one-year price target of 56.69. Comparatively, SQ is -11.17% relative to its price target of 73.79. This suggests that SQ is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. INTC has a beta of 0.91 and SQ’s beta is 3.36. INTC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. INTC has a short ratio of 3.18 compared to a short interest of 4.51 for SQ. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for INTC.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) beats Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. INTC is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, INTC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, INTC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.