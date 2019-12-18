Dissecting the Numbers for HP Inc. (HPQ) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (MTNB)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) shares are down more than -0.44% this year and recently decreased -0.73% or -$0.15 to settle at $20.37. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB), on the other hand, is up 170.59% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $1.61 and has returned -6.94% during the past week.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Computer Systems industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect HPQ to grow earnings at a 3.06% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. HPQ’s ROI is 112.30% while MTNB has a ROI of -211.00%. The interpretation is that HPQ’s business generates a higher return on investment than MTNB’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. HPQ’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.10. Comparatively, MTNB’s free cash flow per share was -0.03. On a percent-of-sales basis, HPQ’s free cash flow was 0.25% while MTNB converted -4.05% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HPQ is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. HPQ has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 13.10 for MTNB. This means that MTNB can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

HPQ trades at a forward P/E of 8.83, and a P/S of 0.52, compared to a P/B of 7.32, and a P/S of 2812.46 for MTNB. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. HPQ is currently priced at a -0.73% to its one-year price target of 20.52. Comparatively, MTNB is -59.75% relative to its price target of 4.00. This suggests that MTNB is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. HPQ has a beta of 1.45 and MTNB’s beta is 2.23. HPQ’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. HPQ has a short ratio of 1.05 compared to a short interest of 3.77 for MTNB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HPQ.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) beats Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MTNB) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HPQ is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, HPQ is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, HPQ has better sentiment signals based on short interest.