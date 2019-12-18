Dissecting the Numbers for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) and Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) shares are up more than 77.65% this year and recently decreased -0.31% or -$0.01 to settle at $3.18. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP), on the other hand, is down -76.27% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $7.49 and has returned -1.19% during the past week.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) and Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) are the two most active stocks in the Gold industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect HMY to grow earnings at a 0.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TUP is expected to grow at a 12.00% annual rate. All else equal, TUP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 19.15% for Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP). HMY’s ROI is -8.20% while TUP has a ROI of 38.30%. The interpretation is that TUP’s business generates a higher return on investment than HMY’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. On a percent-of-sales basis, HMY’s free cash flow was 0% while TUP converted -0.57% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HMY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. HMY has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 0.80 for TUP. This means that HMY can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

HMY trades at a forward P/E of 5.09, a P/B of 1.09, and a P/S of 0.96, compared to a forward P/E of 2.82, and a P/S of 0.20 for TUP. HMY is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. HMY is currently priced at a -21.48% to its one-year price target of 4.05. Comparatively, TUP is -2.35% relative to its price target of 7.67. This suggests that HMY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. HMY has a beta of -1.55 and TUP’s beta is 0.88. HMY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. HMY has a short ratio of 0.87 compared to a short interest of 4.02 for TUP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HMY.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) beats Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TUP has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TUP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,