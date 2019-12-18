Dissecting the Numbers for Exelon Corporation (EXC) and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) shares are down more than -0.27% this year and recently increased 0.63% or $0.28 to settle at $44.98. Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO), on the other hand, is up 27.34% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $323.80 and has returned 2.77% during the past week.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) and Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect EXC to grow earnings at a 0.46% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AVGO is expected to grow at a 13.30% annual rate. All else equal, AVGO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 42.72% for Broadcom Inc. (AVGO). EXC’s ROI is 5.60% while AVGO has a ROI of 13.20%. The interpretation is that AVGO’s business generates a higher return on investment than EXC’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. EXC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.48. Comparatively, AVGO’s free cash flow per share was +3.19. On a percent-of-sales basis, EXC’s free cash flow was 1.3% while AVGO converted 5.6% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AVGO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. EXC has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 1.30 for AVGO. This means that AVGO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. EXC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.18 versus a D/E of 1.75 for AVGO. AVGO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

EXC trades at a forward P/E of 14.56, a P/B of 1.37, and a P/S of 1.26, compared to a forward P/E of 12.68, a P/B of 5.99, and a P/S of 6.00 for AVGO. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. EXC is currently priced at a -14.58% to its one-year price target of 52.66. Comparatively, AVGO is -0.81% relative to its price target of 326.44. This suggests that EXC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. EXC has a beta of 0.24 and AVGO’s beta is 0.91. EXC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. EXC has a short ratio of 2.45 compared to a short interest of 2.31 for AVGO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AVGO.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) beats Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AVGO has lower financial risk, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. Finally, AVGO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.