Dissecting the Numbers for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares are down more than -14.74% this year and recently increased 0.08% or $0.04 to settle at $49.45. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT), on the other hand, is up 5.44% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $20.74 and has returned -2.26% during the past week.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) are the two most active stocks in the Security Software & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect CRWD to grow earnings at a 25.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ILPT is expected to grow at a -8.70% annual rate. All else equal, CRWD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. CRWD’s ROI is 28.30% while ILPT has a ROI of 6.10%. The interpretation is that CRWD’s business generates a higher return on investment than ILPT’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. CRWD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.05. Comparatively, ILPT’s free cash flow per share was -0.02. On a percent-of-sales basis, CRWD’s free cash flow was 0% while ILPT converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CRWD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CRWD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 1.39 for ILPT. ILPT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

CRWD trades at a P/B of 14.09, and a P/S of 23.74, compared to a forward P/E of 11.21, a P/B of 1.34, and a P/S of 6.49 for ILPT. CRWD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. CRWD is currently priced at a -36.6% to its one-year price target of 78.00. Comparatively, ILPT is -13.58% relative to its price target of 24.00. This suggests that CRWD is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CRWD has a short ratio of 3.18 compared to a short interest of 3.77 for ILPT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CRWD.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) beats Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CRWD is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. CRWD is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CRWD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.