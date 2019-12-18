Dissecting the Numbers for Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) and The Gap, Inc. (GPS)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares are up more than 27.43% this year and recently decreased -0.32% or -$0.14 to settle at $43.39. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS), on the other hand, is down -32.76% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $17.32 and has returned 4.15% during the past week.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) are the two most active stocks in the Entertainment – Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect CMCSA to grow earnings at a 8.95% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GPS is expected to grow at a -13.45% annual rate. All else equal, CMCSA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 10.98% for The Gap, Inc. (GPS). CMCSA’s ROI is 8.50% while GPS has a ROI of 22.40%. The interpretation is that GPS’s business generates a higher return on investment than CMCSA’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. CMCSA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.37. Comparatively, GPS’s free cash flow per share was -0.92. On a percent-of-sales basis, CMCSA’s free cash flow was 1.78% while GPS converted -2.07% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CMCSA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. CMCSA has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 1.40 for GPS. This means that GPS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CMCSA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.36 versus a D/E of 0.34 for GPS. CMCSA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CMCSA trades at a forward P/E of 12.86, a P/B of 2.53, and a P/S of 1.82, compared to a forward P/E of 10.33, a P/B of 1.79, and a P/S of 0.40 for GPS. CMCSA is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. CMCSA is currently priced at a -15.52% to its one-year price target of 51.36. Comparatively, GPS is 5.93% relative to its price target of 16.35. This suggests that CMCSA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. CMCSA has a beta of 1.06 and GPS’s beta is 0.71. GPS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CMCSA has a short ratio of 4.41 compared to a short interest of 5.29 for GPS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CMCSA.

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) beats Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GPS is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, GPS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,