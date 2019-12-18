Dissecting the Numbers for Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) and EchoStar Corporation (SATS)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) shares are up more than 61.52% this year and recently decreased -0.69% or -$0.05 to settle at $7.22. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS), on the other hand, is up 47.22% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $43.79 and has returned 11.31% during the past week.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) and EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) are the two most active stocks in the Gold industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, SATS is expected to grow at a 5.00% annual rate. All else equal, SATS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 8.26% for EchoStar Corporation (SATS). CDE’s ROI is -2.20% while SATS has a ROI of 1.80%. The interpretation is that SATS’s business generates a higher return on investment than CDE’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. CDE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.05. Comparatively, SATS’s free cash flow per share was +0.61. On a percent-of-sales basis, CDE’s free cash flow was 0% while SATS converted 2.85% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SATS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. CDE has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 6.40 for SATS. This means that SATS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CDE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.32 versus a D/E of 0.65 for SATS. SATS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CDE trades at a forward P/E of 37.60, a P/B of 1.75, and a P/S of 2.52, compared to a P/B of 1.16, and a P/S of 2.04 for SATS. CDE is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. CDE is currently priced at a 3.44% to its one-year price target of 6.98. Comparatively, SATS is -18.91% relative to its price target of 54.00. This suggests that SATS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. CDE has a beta of 0.89 and SATS’s beta is 0.79. SATS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. CDE has a short ratio of 2.09 compared to a short interest of 5.80 for SATS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CDE.

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) beats Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SATS is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, SATS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, SATS is more undervalued relative to its price target.