Dissecting the Numbers for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA)

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) shares are down more than -20.95% this year and recently increased 1.33% or $0.05 to settle at $3.81. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA), on the other hand, is up 15.76% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $29.30 and has returned -5.48% during the past week.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) and Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) are the two most active stocks in the Cement industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 19.28% for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA). CX’s ROI is 5.90% while HTA has a ROI of 2.60%. The interpretation is that CX’s business generates a higher return on investment than HTA’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. CX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.22. Comparatively, HTA’s free cash flow per share was +0.02. On a percent-of-sales basis, CX’s free cash flow was 2.29% while HTA converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.00 versus a D/E of 0.85 for HTA. CX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

CX trades at a forward P/E of 10.85, a P/B of 0.59, and a P/S of 0.41, compared to a forward P/E of 80.94, a P/B of 1.92, and a P/S of 8.85 for HTA. CX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. CX is currently priced at a -30.73% to its one-year price target of 5.50. Comparatively, HTA is -9.51% relative to its price target of 32.38. This suggests that CX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. CX has a beta of 1.39 and HTA’s beta is 0.30. HTA’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. CX has a short ratio of 2.11 compared to a short interest of 9.71 for HTA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CX.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) beats Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CX generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, CX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.