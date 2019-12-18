Dissecting the Numbers for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) and Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares are up more than 23.34% this year and recently increased 0.96% or $0.61 to settle at $64.11. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW), on the other hand, is up 23.69% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $19.89 and has returned -7.45% during the past week.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) and Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect BMY to grow earnings at a 15.05% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 185.9% for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW). BMY’s ROI is 25.40% while MPW has a ROI of 6.00%. The interpretation is that BMY’s business generates a higher return on investment than MPW’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. BMY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.04. Comparatively, MPW’s free cash flow per share was +0.03. On a percent-of-sales basis, BMY’s free cash flow was 7.51% while MPW converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BMY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

BMY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.41 versus a D/E of 1.02 for MPW. BMY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

BMY trades at a forward P/E of 10.57, a P/B of 5.93, and a P/S of 6.23, compared to a forward P/E of 18.66, a P/B of 1.46, and a P/S of 13.48 for MPW. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. BMY is currently priced at a -1.37% to its one-year price target of 65.00. Comparatively, MPW is -9.92% relative to its price target of 22.08. This suggests that MPW is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. BMY has a beta of 0.68 and MPW’s beta is 0.54. MPW’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. BMY has a short ratio of 5.62 compared to a short interest of 3.78 for MPW. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MPW.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) beats Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BMY is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, BMY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis,