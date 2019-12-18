Dissecting the Numbers for Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) and Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) shares are up more than 28.43% this year and recently decreased -0.17% or -$0.03 to settle at $17.39. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT), on the other hand, is up 89.16% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $90.38 and has returned 2.27% during the past week.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) and Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) are the two most active stocks in the Gold industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect GOLD to grow earnings at a 26.29% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CPRT is expected to grow at a 22.30% annual rate. All else equal, GOLD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 40.72% for Copart, Inc. (CPRT). GOLD’s ROI is -6.90% while CPRT has a ROI of 27.70%. The interpretation is that CPRT’s business generates a higher return on investment than GOLD’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. GOLD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.38. Comparatively, CPRT’s free cash flow per share was +0.34. On a percent-of-sales basis, GOLD’s free cash flow was 9.34% while CPRT converted 3.87% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GOLD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. GOLD has a current ratio of 3.00 compared to 2.30 for CPRT. This means that GOLD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GOLD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.28 versus a D/E of 0.21 for CPRT. GOLD is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GOLD trades at a forward P/E of 23.92, a P/B of 1.52, and a P/S of 3.53, compared to a forward P/E of 29.13, a P/B of 10.85, and a P/S of 9.82 for CPRT. GOLD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. GOLD is currently priced at a -14.71% to its one-year price target of 20.39. Comparatively, CPRT is -3.63% relative to its price target of 93.78. This suggests that GOLD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. GOLD has a beta of -0.37 and CPRT’s beta is 0.79. GOLD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. GOLD has a short ratio of 2.44 compared to a short interest of 3.28 for CPRT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GOLD.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) beats Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GOLD is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, GOLD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, GOLD is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, GOLD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.