Dissecting the Numbers for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) and Enerplus Corporation (ERF)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) shares are down more than -24.31% this year and recently increased 1.18% or $0.17 to settle at $14.63. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF), on the other hand, is down -13.79% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $6.69 and has returned 1.36% during the past week.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) and Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) are the two most active stocks in the Apparel Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect AEO to grow earnings at a 1.17% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) has an EBITDA margin of 11.98%. This suggests that AEO underlying business is more profitable AEO’s ROI is 19.70% while ERF has a ROI of 13.60%. The interpretation is that AEO’s business generates a higher return on investment than ERF’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. AEO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.08. Comparatively, ERF’s free cash flow per share was -0.40. On a percent-of-sales basis, AEO’s free cash flow was 4.47% while ERF converted -8.33% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AEO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. AEO has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 0.90 for ERF. This means that AEO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AEO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.35 for ERF. ERF is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AEO trades at a forward P/E of 9.96, a P/B of 1.95, and a P/S of 0.59, compared to a forward P/E of 7.00, a P/B of 1.03, and a P/S of 1.60 for ERF. AEO is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. AEO is currently priced at a -14.54% to its one-year price target of 17.12. Comparatively, ERF is -50.77% relative to its price target of 13.59. This suggests that ERF is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. AEO has a beta of 0.83 and ERF’s beta is 1.63. AEO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. AEO has a short ratio of 3.47 compared to a short interest of 4.32 for ERF. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AEO.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) beats Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AEO is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, AEO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.