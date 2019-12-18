Dissecting the Numbers for AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS) and British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI)

AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) shares are up more than 48.89% this year and recently increased 1.52% or $0.05 to settle at $3.35. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI), on the other hand, is up 31.89% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $42.02 and has returned 6.89% during the past week.

AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) and British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) are the two most active stocks in the Steel & Iron industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, BTI is expected to grow at a 4.90% annual rate. All else equal, BTI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS) has an EBITDA margin of 7.82%. This suggests that AKS underlying business is more profitable AKS’s ROI is 17.40% while BTI has a ROI of 6.40%. The interpretation is that AKS’s business generates a higher return on investment than BTI’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. AKS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.01. Comparatively, BTI’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, AKS’s free cash flow was 0.05% while BTI converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AKS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. AKS has a current ratio of 2.10 compared to 0.70 for BTI. This means that AKS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AKS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 14.63 versus a D/E of 0.77 for BTI. AKS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AKS trades at a forward P/E of 24.63, a P/B of 7.79, and a P/S of 0.17, compared to a forward P/E of 9.74, a P/B of 1.12, and a P/S of 2.85 for BTI. AKS is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. AKS is currently priced at a 26.89% to its one-year price target of 2.64. Comparatively, BTI is -7.38% relative to its price target of 45.37. This suggests that BTI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. AKS has a beta of 3.14 and BTI’s beta is 0.91. BTI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. AKS has a short ratio of 2.35 compared to a short interest of 1.27 for BTI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BTI.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) beats AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BTI is more profitable and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, BTI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, BTI is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, BTI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.