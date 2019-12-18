Dissecting the Numbers for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) and Cree, Inc. (CREE)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) shares are down more than -16.16% this year and recently increased 0.30% or $0.05 to settle at $16.81. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE), on the other hand, is up 5.88% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $45.29 and has returned 4.55% during the past week.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) and Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) are the two most active stocks in the Apparel Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect ANF to grow earnings at a -2.16% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CREE is expected to grow at a 49.77% annual rate. All else equal, CREE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has an EBITDA margin of 7.24%. This suggests that ANF underlying business is more profitable ANF’s ROI is 5.70% while CREE has a ROI of -1.10%. The interpretation is that ANF’s business generates a higher return on investment than CREE’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. On a percent-of-sales basis, ANF’s free cash flow was 0% while CREE converted -5.78% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ANF is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. ANF has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 5.60 for CREE. This means that CREE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ANF’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.25 versus a D/E of 0.23 for CREE. ANF is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ANF trades at a forward P/E of 13.64, a P/B of 1.08, and a P/S of 0.30, compared to a forward P/E of 94.35, a P/B of 2.40, and a P/S of 4.72 for CREE. ANF is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. ANF is currently priced at a -4.16% to its one-year price target of 17.54. Comparatively, CREE is -4.05% relative to its price target of 47.20. This suggests that ANF is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. ANF has a beta of 0.97 and CREE’s beta is 0.86. CREE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. ANF has a short ratio of 5.49 compared to a short interest of 6.98 for CREE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ANF.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) beats Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ANF is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, ANF is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, ANF is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ANF has better sentiment signals based on short interest.