Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) vs. Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS): Which is the Better Investment?

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) shares are up more than 7.23% this year and recently increased 1.34% or $0.32 to settle at $24.17. Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS), on the other hand, is down -75.16% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $0.45 and has returned -28.98% during the past week.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) and Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect DVN to grow earnings at a 14.02% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AQMS is expected to grow at a 35.00% annual rate. All else equal, AQMS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) has an EBITDA margin of 31.76%. This suggests that DVN underlying business is more profitable DVN’s ROI is 8.70% while AQMS has a ROI of -58.70%. The interpretation is that DVN’s business generates a higher return on investment than AQMS’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. DVN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.19. Comparatively, AQMS’s free cash flow per share was -0.21. On a percent-of-sales basis, DVN’s free cash flow was -0.68% while AQMS converted -0.27% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AQMS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. DVN has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 2.10 for AQMS. This means that AQMS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. DVN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.15 for AQMS. AQMS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

DVN trades at a forward P/E of 16.90, a P/B of 1.45, and a P/S of 1.09, compared to a P/B of 0.45, and a P/S of 5.23 for AQMS. DVN is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. DVN is currently priced at a -20.47% to its one-year price target of 30.39. Comparatively, AQMS is -95% relative to its price target of 9.00. This suggests that AQMS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. DVN has a beta of 2.39 and AQMS’s beta is 0.82. AQMS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. DVN has a short ratio of 2.29 compared to a short interest of 11.85 for AQMS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DVN.

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) beats Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AQMS is more profitable, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, AQMS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, AQMS is more undervalued relative to its price target.