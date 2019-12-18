Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) vs. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI): Which is the Better Investment?

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares are up more than 17.62% this year and recently increased 0.46% or $0.27 to settle at $58.69. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI), on the other hand, is up 12.73% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $12.84 and has returned 4.82% during the past week.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) and Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) are the two most active stocks in the Major Airlines industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect DAL to grow earnings at a 11.33% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) has an EBITDA margin of 17.82%. This suggests that DAL underlying business is more profitable

Cash is king when it comes to investing. DAL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.61. Comparatively, ITCI’s free cash flow per share was -0.55.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. DAL has a current ratio of 0.30 compared to 7.80 for ITCI. This means that ITCI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. DAL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.67 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ITCI. DAL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

DAL trades at a forward P/E of 8.27, a P/B of 2.52, and a P/S of 0.82, compared to a P/B of 3.12, for ITCI. DAL is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. DAL is currently priced at a -10.07% to its one-year price target of 65.26. Comparatively, ITCI is -49.09% relative to its price target of 25.22. This suggests that ITCI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. DAL has a beta of 1.10 and ITCI’s beta is 1.23. DAL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. DAL has a short ratio of 3.09 compared to a short interest of 10.99 for ITCI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DAL.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) beats Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. DAL is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has higher cash flow per share. Finally, DAL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.