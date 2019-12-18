Deciding Between Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA) and At Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (BNED) For Next Investment

The shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. have decreased by more than -58.50% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -0.86% or -$0.07 and now trades at $8.10. The shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED), has jumped by 8.48% year to date as of 12/16/2019. The shares currently trade at $4.35 and have been able to report a change of 0.23% over the past one week.

The stock of Qurate Retail, Inc. and Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Monday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that QRTEA will grow it’s earning at a 20.00% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to BNED which will have a positive growth at a 20.00% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of All else equal, the two stocks’ implies a similar potential for capital appreciation. over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. QRTEA has an EBITDA margin of 10.39%, this implies that the underlying business of BNED is more profitable. The ROI of QRTEA is 9.70% while that of BNED is -2.50%. These figures suggest that QRTEA ventures generate a higher ROI than that of BNED.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, QRTEA’s free cash flow per share is a positive 1.65, while that of BNED is positive 9.28.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for QRTEA is 1.10 and that of BNED is 1.10. This implies that it is easier for QRTEA to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than BNED. The debt ratio of QRTEA is 1.66 compared to 0.00 for BNED. QRTEA can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than BNED.

QRTEA currently trades at a forward P/E of 4.15, a P/B of 0.73, and a P/S of 0.26 while BNED trades at a forward P/E of 16.29, a P/B of 0.46, and a P/S of 0.11. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, QRTEA is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of QRTEA is currently at a -44.79% to its one-year price target of 14.67. Looking at its rival pricing, BNED is at a -13% relative to its price target of 5.00.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), QRTEA is given a 2.30 while 2.30 placed for BNED. This means that analysts are equally bullish on their outlook for the two stocks stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for QRTEA is 7.86 while that of BNED is just 7.77. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for BNED stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Qurate Retail, Inc. defeats that of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. when the two are compared, with QRTEA taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. QRTEA happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, QRTEA is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for QRTEA is better on when it is viewed on short interest.