Deciding Between Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) and At American International Group, Inc. (AIG) For Next Investment

The shares of Philip Morris International Inc. have increased by more than 28.74% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -0.35% or -$0.3 and now trades at $85.95. The shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG), has jumped by 31.41% year to date as of 12/17/2019. The shares currently trade at $51.79 and have been able to report a change of 1.39% over the past one week.

The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. and American International Group, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that PM will grow it’s earning at a 5.95% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to AIG which will have a positive growth at a 66.65% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of AIG implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. PM has an EBITDA margin of 14.9%, this implies that the underlying business of AIG is more profitable. The ROI of PM is 46.40% while that of AIG is 1.60%. These figures suggest that PM ventures generate a higher ROI than that of AIG.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, PM’s free cash flow per share is a positive 0.37, while that of AIG is positive 0.4.

PM currently trades at a forward P/E of 15.41, and a P/S of 4.52 while AIG trades at a forward P/E of 10.30, a P/B of 0.70, and a P/S of 0.90. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, AIG is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of PM is currently at a -6% to its one-year price target of 91.44. Looking at its rival pricing, AIG is at a -14.23% relative to its price target of 60.38.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), PM is given a 2.20 while 2.30 placed for AIG. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for AIG stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for PM is 1.61 while that of AIG is just 4.36. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for PM stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. defeats that of American International Group, Inc. when the two are compared, with PM taking 7 out of the total factors that were been considered. PM happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, PM is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for PM is better on when it is viewed on short interest.