Deciding Between Morgan Stanley (MS) and At CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) For Next Investment

The shares of Morgan Stanley have increased by more than 27.92% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 0.96% or $0.48 and now trades at $50.72. The shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI), has jumped by 24.16% year to date as of 12/16/2019. The shares currently trade at $42.81 and have been able to report a change of 4.54% over the past one week.

The stock of Morgan Stanley and CVR Energy, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Monday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that MS will grow it’s earning at a 7.99% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to CVI which will have a positive growth at a 6.00% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of MS implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. MS has an EBITDA margin of 66.54%, this implies that the underlying business of MS is more profitable. The ROI of MS is 1.80% while that of CVI is 20.30%. These figures suggest that CVI ventures generate a higher ROI than that of MS.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, MS’s free cash flow per share is a positive 19.98, while that of CVI is positive 2.3.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The debt ratio of MS is 5.87 compared to 0.00 for CVI. MS can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than CVI.

MS currently trades at a forward P/E of 9.84, a P/B of 1.10, and a P/S of 1.59 while CVI trades at a forward P/E of 16.19, a P/B of 3.01, and a P/S of 0.66. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, MS is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of MS is currently at a -5.72% to its one-year price target of 53.80. Looking at its rival pricing, CVI is at a -4.34% relative to its price target of 44.75.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), MS is given a 2.00 while 3.40 placed for CVI. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for CVI stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for MS is 1.80 while that of CVI is just 3.54. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for MS stock.

Conclusion

The stock of CVR Energy, Inc. defeats that of Morgan Stanley when the two are compared, with CVI taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. CVI happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, CVI is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for CVI is better on when it is viewed on short interest.