Deciding Between Hot Stocks: Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC), Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM)

The shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. have increased by more than 27.96% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 3.22% or $3.53 and now trades at $113.31. The shares of Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM), has slumped by -52.81% year to date as of 12/17/2019. The shares currently trade at $15.01 and have been able to report a change of 8.61% over the past one week.

The stock of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. and Pampa Energia S.A. were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that HRC will grow it’s earning at a 11.07% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to PAM which will have a positive growth at a 1.15% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of HRC implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. HRC has an EBITDA margin of 10.5%, this implies that the underlying business of HRC is more profitable. The ROI of HRC is 6.40% while that of PAM is 32.60%. These figures suggest that PAM ventures generate a higher ROI than that of HRC.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, HRC’s free cash flow per share is a positive 2.16, while that of PAM is negative -1.21.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for HRC is 1.30 and that of PAM is 1.20. This implies that it is easier for HRC to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than PAM. The debt ratio of HRC is 1.55 compared to 1.03 for PAM. HRC can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than PAM.

HRC currently trades at a forward P/E of 18.45, a P/B of 4.80, and a P/S of 2.62 while PAM trades at a forward P/E of 5.22, a P/B of 0.80, and a P/S of 0.54. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, PAM is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of HRC is currently at a -7.71% to its one-year price target of 122.78. Looking at its rival pricing, PAM is at a -39.98% relative to its price target of 25.01.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), HRC is given a 1.90 while 2.70 placed for PAM. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for PAM stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for HRC is 4.34 while that of PAM is just 5.48. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for HRC stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Pampa Energia S.A. defeats that of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. when the two are compared, with PAM taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. PAM happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, PAM is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for PAM is better on when it is viewed on short interest.