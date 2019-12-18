Danaher Corporation (DHR) vs. ICICI Bank Limited (IBN): Breaking Down the Diversified Machinery Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) shares are up more than 46.21% this year and recently decreased -0.44% or -$0.67 to settle at $150.77. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN), on the other hand, is up 47.91% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $15.22 and has returned 2.01% during the past week.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) and ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Machinery industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect DHR to grow earnings at a 10.90% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Danaher Corporation (DHR) has an EBITDA margin of 23.61%. This suggests that DHR underlying business is more profitable DHR’s ROI is 7.30% while IBN has a ROI of 3.40%. The interpretation is that DHR’s business generates a higher return on investment than IBN’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. DHR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.87. Comparatively, IBN’s free cash flow per share was +32.86. On a percent-of-sales basis, DHR’s free cash flow was 3.14% while IBN converted 562.67% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, IBN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

DHR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.57 versus a D/E of 1.74 for IBN. IBN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

DHR trades at a forward P/E of 27.21, a P/B of 3.51, and a P/S of 5.40, compared to a forward P/E of 17.41, a P/B of 2.96, for IBN. DHR is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. DHR is currently priced at a -1.59% to its one-year price target of 153.21. Comparatively, IBN is -18.61% relative to its price target of 18.70. This suggests that IBN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. DHR has a beta of 0.93 and IBN’s beta is 0.82. IBN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. DHR has a short ratio of 3.32 compared to a short interest of 2.99 for IBN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for IBN.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) beats Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. IBN is growing fastly and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, IBN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, IBN is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, IBN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.