CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) and Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (GDI) Go Head-to-head

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) shares are up more than 17.47% this year and recently increased 1.70% or $1.04 to settle at $62.12. Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI), on the other hand, is up 76.92% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $36.18 and has returned 6.88% during the past week.

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) and Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect CONE to grow earnings at a 22.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GDI is expected to grow at a -2.98% annual rate. All else equal, CONE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 18.68% for Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (GDI). CONE’s ROI is 1.70% while GDI has a ROI of 7.90%. The interpretation is that GDI’s business generates a higher return on investment than CONE’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. On a percent-of-sales basis, CONE’s free cash flow was 0% while GDI converted 3.8% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GDI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CONE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.89 for GDI. GDI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

CONE trades at a forward P/E of 1242.40, a P/B of 2.91, and a P/S of 7.39, compared to a forward P/E of 24.06, a P/B of 4.13, and a P/S of 2.85 for GDI. CONE is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. CONE is currently priced at a -17.07% to its one-year price target of 74.91. Comparatively, GDI is 4.48% relative to its price target of 34.63. This suggests that CONE is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CONE has a short ratio of 3.56 compared to a short interest of 6.76 for GDI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CONE.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI) beats CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GDI is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, GDI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis,