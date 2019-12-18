Critical Comparison: Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) vs. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) shares are down more than -28.43% this year and recently decreased -1.00% or -$0.3 to settle at $29.75. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS), on the other hand, is up 40.05% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $5.70 and has returned 12.87% during the past week.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, KOS is expected to grow at a 23.80% annual rate. All else equal, KOS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 30.78% for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS). UBER’s ROI is 87.70% while KOS has a ROI of -3.80%. The interpretation is that UBER’s business generates a higher return on investment than KOS’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. UBER’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.54. Comparatively, KOS’s free cash flow per share was +0.17. On a percent-of-sales basis, UBER’s free cash flow was -8.17% while KOS converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, KOS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. UBER has a current ratio of 2.80 compared to 1.20 for KOS. This means that UBER can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. UBER’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.40 versus a D/E of 2.36 for KOS. KOS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

UBER trades at a P/B of 3.36, and a P/S of 3.91, compared to a P/B of 2.57, and a P/S of 1.71 for KOS. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. UBER is currently priced at a -32.06% to its one-year price target of 43.79. Comparatively, KOS is -35.88% relative to its price target of 8.89. This suggests that KOS is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. UBER has a short ratio of 1.77 compared to a short interest of 3.27 for KOS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for UBER.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) beats Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. KOS generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, KOS is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, KOS is more undervalued relative to its price target.