Critical Comparison: Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) vs. Premier, Inc. (PINC)

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC), on the other hand, is down -0.40% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $37.20 and has returned -3.10% during the past week.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) and Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect SENS to grow earnings at a 8.40% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PINC is expected to grow at a 7.86% annual rate. All else equal, SENS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. SENS’s ROI is -71.70% while PINC has a ROI of 32.20%. The interpretation is that PINC’s business generates a higher return on investment than SENS’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. SENS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.18. Comparatively, PINC’s free cash flow per share was +0.67. On a percent-of-sales basis, SENS’s free cash flow was -0.19% while PINC converted 6.71% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PINC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. SENS has a current ratio of 7.40 compared to 1.40 for PINC. This means that SENS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SENS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.57 versus a D/E of 0.01 for PINC. SENS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SENS trades at a P/B of 7.53, and a P/S of 10.30, compared to a forward P/E of 12.24, a P/B of 1.38, and a P/S of 3.78 for PINC. SENS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. SENS is currently priced at a -49.74% to its one-year price target of 1.95. Comparatively, PINC is -11.55% relative to its price target of 42.06. This suggests that SENS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. SENS has a beta of 0.86 and PINC’s beta is 0.37. PINC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. SENS has a short ratio of 25.28 compared to a short interest of 10.29 for PINC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PINC.

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) beats Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PINC is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, PINC is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, PINC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.