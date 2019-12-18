Critical Comparison: Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI) vs. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX)

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) shares are down more than -51.23% this year and recently decreased -63.68% or -$2.77 to settle at $1.58. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX), on the other hand, is down -84.66% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $0.32 and has returned 0.09% during the past week.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) and Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. PTI’s ROI is -55.30% while ONTX has a ROI of -428.90%. The interpretation is that PTI’s business generates a higher return on investment than ONTX’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. PTI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.20. Comparatively, ONTX’s free cash flow per share was -0.65. On a percent-of-sales basis, PTI’s free cash flow was -0.36% while ONTX converted -0.32% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ONTX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. PTI has a current ratio of 6.90 compared to 0.70 for ONTX. This means that PTI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

PTI trades at a P/B of 1.15, and a P/S of 15.59, compared to a P/S of 9.99 for ONTX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. PTI is currently priced at a -77.43% to its one-year price target of 7.00. Comparatively, ONTX is -97.68% relative to its price target of 13.77. This suggests that ONTX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. PTI has a beta of 0.26 and ONTX’s beta is 2.18. PTI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. PTI has a short ratio of 1.12 compared to a short interest of 0.13 for ONTX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ONTX.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) beats Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) on a total of 6 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ONTX generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ONTX is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, ONTX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ONTX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.