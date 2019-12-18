Critical Comparison: Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX) vs. Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX) shares are down more than -20.74% this year and recently decreased -6.56% or -$0.01 to settle at $0.25. Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD), on the other hand, is up 902.82% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $71.20 and has returned 16.04% during the past week.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect PLX to grow earnings at a 25.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, KOD is expected to grow at a 12.40% annual rate. All else equal, PLX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. PLX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.02. Comparatively, KOD’s free cash flow per share was -0.21.

PLX trades at a P/S of 0.77, compared to a P/B of 44.50, for KOD. PLX is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. PLX is currently priced at a -87.8% to its one-year price target of 2.05. Comparatively, KOD is 50.94% relative to its price target of 47.17. This suggests that PLX is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. PLX has a short ratio of 2.19 compared to a short interest of 3.82 for KOD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PLX.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX) beats Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. PLX is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment and has higher cash flow per share. PLX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, PLX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.