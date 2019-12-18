Critical Comparison: Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) vs. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) shares are down more than -9.63% this year and recently increased 2.32% or $0.41 to settle at $18.11. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE), on the other hand, is down -27.96% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $69.01 and has returned 9.04% during the past week.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) and Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect PAA to grow earnings at a 6.22% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SAGE is expected to grow at a 13.10% annual rate. All else equal, SAGE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) has an EBITDA margin of 11.35%. This suggests that PAA underlying business is more profitable PAA’s ROI is 11.00% while SAGE has a ROI of -45.60%. The interpretation is that PAA’s business generates a higher return on investment than SAGE’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. PAA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.33. Comparatively, SAGE’s free cash flow per share was -2.49. On a percent-of-sales basis, PAA’s free cash flow was -0.71% while SAGE converted -0.14% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SAGE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. PAA has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 12.70 for SAGE. This means that SAGE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PAA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.96 versus a D/E of 0.00 for SAGE. PAA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PAA trades at a forward P/E of 10.86, a P/B of 1.23, and a P/S of 0.40, compared to a P/B of 3.30, and a P/S of 685.06 for SAGE. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. PAA is currently priced at a -26.5% to its one-year price target of 24.64. Comparatively, SAGE is -36.75% relative to its price target of 109.11. This suggests that SAGE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. PAA has a beta of 0.99 and SAGE’s beta is 2.49. PAA’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. PAA has a short ratio of 6.53 compared to a short interest of 5.84 for SAGE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SAGE.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) beats Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SAGE is more profitable, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. SAGE is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, SAGE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.