Critical Comparison: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) vs. Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares are up more than 52.35% this year and recently decreased -1.63% or -$1.8 to settle at $108.79. Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT), on the other hand, is up 15.00% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $17.76 and has returned 2.60% during the past week.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, FULT is expected to grow at a 8.00% annual rate. All else equal, FULT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 42.05% for Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT). NBIX’s ROI is 4.20% while FULT has a ROI of 21.20%. The interpretation is that FULT’s business generates a higher return on investment than NBIX’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. NBIX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.98. Comparatively, FULT’s free cash flow per share was -0.45. On a percent-of-sales basis, NBIX’s free cash flow was 0.02% while FULT converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NBIX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

NBIX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.17 for FULT. FULT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

NBIX trades at a forward P/E of 30.68, a P/B of 17.41, and a P/S of 14.94, compared to a forward P/E of 13.50, a P/B of 1.26, and a P/S of 3.55 for FULT. NBIX is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. NBIX is currently priced at a -6.67% to its one-year price target of 116.56. Comparatively, FULT is 9.83% relative to its price target of 16.17. This suggests that NBIX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. NBIX has a beta of 1.25 and FULT’s beta is 1.02. FULT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. NBIX has a short ratio of 5.01 compared to a short interest of 9.45 for FULT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NBIX.

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) beats Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FULT has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable and generates a higher return on investment. In terms of valuation, FULT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,