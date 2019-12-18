Critical Comparison: Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) vs. CARBO Ceramics Inc. (CRR)

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) shares are up more than 68.93% this year and recently increased 5.07% or $0.9 to settle at $18.65. CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR), on the other hand, is down -90.80% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $0.32 and has returned -18.43% during the past week.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) and CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) are the two most active stocks in the Drugs – Generic industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, CRR is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, CRR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. MNTA’s ROI is -39.30% while CRR has a ROI of -15.90%. The interpretation is that CRR’s business generates a higher return on investment than MNTA’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. MNTA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.57. Comparatively, CRR’s free cash flow per share was +0.00. On a percent-of-sales basis, MNTA’s free cash flow was -0.07% while CRR converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CRR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. MNTA has a current ratio of 7.10 compared to 2.70 for CRR. This means that MNTA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MNTA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.22 for CRR. CRR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MNTA trades at a P/B of 6.66, and a P/S of 31.78, compared to a P/B of 0.03, and a P/S of 0.05 for CRR. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. MNTA is currently priced at a -25.4% to its one-year price target of 25.00. Comparatively, CRR is -82.32% relative to its price target of 1.81. This suggests that CRR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. MNTA has a beta of 2.07 and CRR’s beta is 1.43. CRR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. MNTA has a short ratio of 6.42 compared to a short interest of 12.23 for CRR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MNTA.

CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) beats Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CRR higher liquidity, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, CRR is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, CRR is more undervalued relative to its price target.