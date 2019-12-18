Critical Comparison: Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) vs. TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC)

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) shares are up more than 29.30% this year and recently decreased -7.28% or -$0.26 to settle at $3.31. TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC), on the other hand, is down -24.27% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $18.61 and has returned 12.61% during the past week.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) and TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) are the two most active stocks in the Foreign Money Center Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect LYG to grow earnings at a -12.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TPIC is expected to grow at a 50.00% annual rate. All else equal, TPIC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 3.28% for TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC). LYG’s ROI is 6.90% while TPIC has a ROI of 6.80%. The interpretation is that LYG’s business generates a higher return on investment than TPIC’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. LYG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.08. Comparatively, TPIC’s free cash flow per share was +1.22. On a percent-of-sales basis, LYG’s free cash flow was 4.21% while TPIC converted 4.17% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LYG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

LYG trades at a forward P/E of 10.68, a P/B of 1.03, and a P/S of 2.48, compared to a forward P/E of 17.51, a P/B of 3.17, and a P/S of 0.49 for TPIC. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. LYG is currently priced at a 36.21% to its one-year price target of 2.43. Comparatively, TPIC is -26.15% relative to its price target of 25.20. This suggests that TPIC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. LYG has a beta of 1.09 and TPIC’s beta is 1.65. LYG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. LYG has a short ratio of 1.02 compared to a short interest of 6.53 for TPIC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LYG.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) beats TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LYG is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, LYG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, Finally, LYG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.