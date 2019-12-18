Critical Comparison: Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) vs. BHP Group (BBL)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) shares are up more than 14.64% this year and recently increased 0.06% or $0.01 to settle at $16.60. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL), on the other hand, is up 18.93% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $47.48 and has returned 5.49% during the past week.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) and BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) are the two most active stocks in the REIT-Mortgage industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect IVR to grow earnings at a 2.45% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BBL is expected to grow at a 5.30% annual rate. All else equal, BBL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) has an EBITDA margin of 99.55%. This suggests that IVR underlying business is more profitable IVR’s ROI is 1.50% while BBL has a ROI of 14.70%. The interpretation is that BBL’s business generates a higher return on investment than IVR’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. IVR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.04. Comparatively, BBL’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, IVR’s free cash flow was -0% while BBL converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, IVR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

IVR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 8.40 versus a D/E of 0.53 for BBL. IVR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

IVR trades at a forward P/E of 8.94, a P/B of 0.96, and a P/S of 3.09, compared to a forward P/E of 16.87, a P/B of 2.54, and a P/S of 2.92 for BBL. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. IVR is currently priced at a 3.23% to its one-year price target of 16.08. Comparatively, BBL is 5.72% relative to its price target of 44.91. This suggests that IVR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. IVR has a beta of 0.78 and BBL’s beta is 1.00. IVR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. IVR has a short ratio of 3.29 compared to a short interest of 1.83 for BBL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BBL.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) beats Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BBL is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, BBL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.