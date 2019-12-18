Critical Comparison: HUYA Inc. (HUYA) vs. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) shares are up more than 14.73% this year and recently increased 2.25% or $0.39 to settle at $17.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV), on the other hand, is up 14.40% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $136.99 and has returned 1.07% during the past week.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) and The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) are the two most active stocks in the Entertainment – Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect HUYA to grow earnings at a 9.92% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TRV is expected to grow at a 9.70% annual rate. All else equal, HUYA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 27.06% for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV). HUYA’s ROI is 1.40% while TRV has a ROI of 9.80%. The interpretation is that TRV’s business generates a higher return on investment than HUYA’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. On a percent-of-sales basis, HUYA’s free cash flow was 0% while TRV converted 5.82% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TRV is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

HUYA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.26 for TRV. TRV is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

HUYA trades at a forward P/E of 22.14, a P/B of 3.20, and a P/S of 3.89, compared to a forward P/E of 12.74, a P/B of 1.39, and a P/S of 1.13 for TRV. HUYA is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. HUYA is currently priced at a -36.82% to its one-year price target of 28.11. Comparatively, TRV is -2.89% relative to its price target of 141.06. This suggests that HUYA is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. HUYA has a short ratio of 2.00 compared to a short interest of 3.06 for TRV. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HUYA.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) beats HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TRV is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, TRV is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,