Critical Comparison: Halliburton Company (HAL) vs. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS)

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) shares are down more than -7.11% this year and recently increased 1.40% or $0.34 to settle at $24.69. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS), on the other hand, is up 123.58% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $29.49 and has returned 11.07% during the past week.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect HAL to grow earnings at a -6.87% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Halliburton Company (HAL) has an EBITDA margin of 14.74%. This suggests that HAL underlying business is more profitable

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. HAL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.42. Comparatively, APLS’s free cash flow per share was -0.84.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. HAL has a current ratio of 2.40 compared to 10.10 for APLS. This means that APLS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. HAL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.07 versus a D/E of 1.01 for APLS. HAL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

HAL trades at a forward P/E of 18.66, a P/B of 2.22, and a P/S of 0.95, compared to a P/B of 13.47, for APLS. HAL is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. HAL is currently priced at a -7.32% to its one-year price target of 26.64. Comparatively, APLS is -30.2% relative to its price target of 42.25. This suggests that APLS is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. HAL has a short ratio of 3.65 compared to a short interest of 7.19 for APLS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HAL.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) beats Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. APLS is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, APLS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, APLS is more undervalued relative to its price target.