Critical Comparison: Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) vs. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (RLMD)

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares are down more than -25.31% this year and recently decreased -9.13% or -$0.24 to settle at $2.39. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD), on the other hand, is up 811.52% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $41.93 and has returned 4.96% during the past week.

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) and Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Information Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect GRPN to grow earnings at a 9.48% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) has an EBITDA margin of 4.5%. This suggests that GRPN underlying business is more profitable

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. GRPN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.00. Comparatively, RLMD’s free cash flow per share was -0.26.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. GRPN has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 3.30 for RLMD. This means that RLMD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GRPN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.75 versus a D/E of 0.05 for RLMD. GRPN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GRPN trades at a forward P/E of 10.81, a P/B of 4.51, and a P/S of 0.58, compared to a P/B of 68.74, for RLMD. GRPN is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. GRPN is currently priced at a -34.52% to its one-year price target of 3.65. Comparatively, RLMD is 424.13% relative to its price target of 8.00. This suggests that GRPN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. GRPN has a beta of 1.35 and RLMD’s beta is 0.00. RLMD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. GRPN has a short ratio of 5.92 compared to a short interest of 2.48 for RLMD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for RLMD.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) beats Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. RLMD is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, RLMD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, RLMD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.