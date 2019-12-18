Critical Comparison: Encana Corporation (ECA) vs. YY Inc. (YY)

Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) shares are down more than -21.97% this year and recently increased 2.50% or $0.11 to settle at $4.51. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY), on the other hand, is down -6.36% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $56.05 and has returned 0.45% during the past week.

Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) and YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) are the two most active stocks in the Major Integrated Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect ECA to grow earnings at a 11.96% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, YY is expected to grow at a 0.29% annual rate. All else equal, ECA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Encana Corporation (ECA) has an EBITDA margin of 43.26%. This suggests that ECA underlying business is more profitable ECA’s ROI is 13.40% while YY has a ROI of 11.70%. The interpretation is that ECA’s business generates a higher return on investment than YY’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. ECA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.17. Comparatively, YY’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, ECA’s free cash flow was 3.72% while YY converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ECA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. ECA has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 4.40 for YY. This means that YY can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ECA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.83 versus a D/E of 0.16 for YY. ECA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ECA trades at a forward P/E of 8.21, a P/B of 0.60, and a P/S of 0.79, compared to a forward P/E of 10.91, a P/B of 0.96, and a P/S of 1.43 for YY. ECA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. ECA is currently priced at a -33.48% to its one-year price target of 6.78. Comparatively, YY is -32.09% relative to its price target of 82.54. This suggests that ECA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. ECA has a beta of 2.01 and YY’s beta is 1.19. YY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. ECA has a short ratio of 4.11 compared to a short interest of 3.44 for YY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for YY.

Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) beats YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ECA is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, ECA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, ECA is more undervalued relative to its price target.