Critical Comparison: DTE Energy Company (DTE) vs. Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII)

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) shares are up more than 15.58% this year and recently increased 2.10% or $2.62 to settle at $127.48. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII), on the other hand, is up 18.26% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $14.31 and has returned 7.11% during the past week.

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) and Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) are the two most active stocks in the Electric Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect DTE to grow earnings at a 4.83% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 6.11% for Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII). DTE’s ROI is 6.20% while OII has a ROI of -7.40%. The interpretation is that DTE’s business generates a higher return on investment than OII’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. DTE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -2.16. Comparatively, OII’s free cash flow per share was -0.17. On a percent-of-sales basis, DTE’s free cash flow was -2.88% while OII converted -0.88% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, OII is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. DTE has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 2.30 for OII. This means that OII can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. DTE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.47 versus a D/E of 0.62 for OII. DTE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

DTE trades at a forward P/E of 19.33, a P/B of 2.17, and a P/S of 1.85, compared to a P/B of 1.09, and a P/S of 0.73 for OII. DTE is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. DTE is currently priced at a -6.42% to its one-year price target of 136.23. Comparatively, OII is -15.23% relative to its price target of 16.88. This suggests that OII is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. DTE has a beta of 0.20 and OII’s beta is 2.18. DTE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. DTE has a short ratio of 3.14 compared to a short interest of 2.27 for OII. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for OII.

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) beats DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. OII is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, OII is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, OII is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, OII has better sentiment signals based on short interest.