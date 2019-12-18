Critical Comparison: Domo, Inc. (DOMO) vs. CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares are up more than 9.50% this year and recently decreased -6.05% or -$1.38 to settle at $21.50. CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM), on the other hand, is up 194.43% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $8.45 and has returned 8.75% during the past week.

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. DOMO’s ROI is -102.60% while CVM has a ROI of -125.20%. The interpretation is that DOMO’s business generates a higher return on investment than CVM’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. DOMO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.77. Comparatively, CVM’s free cash flow per share was -0.14. On a percent-of-sales basis, DOMO’s free cash flow was -0.01% while CVM converted -1.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DOMO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. DOMO has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 2.50 for CVM. This means that CVM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

DOMO trades at a P/S of 3.45, compared to a P/B of 281.67, and a P/S of 582.04 for CVM. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. DOMO is currently priced at a -27.12% to its one-year price target of 29.50. Comparatively, CVM is -39.64% relative to its price target of 14.00. This suggests that CVM is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. DOMO has a short ratio of 5.44 compared to a short interest of 11.37 for CVM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DOMO.

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) beats CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE:CVM) on a total of 6 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DOMO generates a higher return on investment and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, DOMO is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, DOMO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.