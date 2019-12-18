Critical Comparison: Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) vs. Altus Midstream Company (ALTM)

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) shares are down more than -18.13% this year and recently increased 7.69% or $0.1 to settle at $1.40. Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM), on the other hand, is down -64.68% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $2.73 and has returned 10.98% during the past week.

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) and Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect DNR to grow earnings at a 32.60% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 6.43% for Altus Midstream Company (ALTM). DNR’s ROI is 9.50% while ALTM has a ROI of 0.10%. The interpretation is that DNR’s business generates a higher return on investment than ALTM’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. DNR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.07. Comparatively, ALTM’s free cash flow per share was -0.09. On a percent-of-sales basis, DNR’s free cash flow was 2.3% while ALTM converted -0.04% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DNR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. DNR has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 0.90 for ALTM. This means that ALTM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. DNR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.86 versus a D/E of 0.57 for ALTM. DNR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

DNR trades at a forward P/E of 4.55, a P/B of 0.47, and a P/S of 0.52, compared to a forward P/E of 27.58, a P/B of 0.46, and a P/S of 5.09 for ALTM. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. DNR is currently priced at a 6.06% to its one-year price target of 1.32. Comparatively, ALTM is -22% relative to its price target of 3.50. This suggests that ALTM is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. DNR has a short ratio of 6.79 compared to a short interest of 8.55 for ALTM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DNR.

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) beats Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DNR is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, DNR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, DNR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.