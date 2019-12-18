Critical Comparison: CDW Corporation (CDW) vs. Embraer S.A. (ERJ)

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) shares are up more than 73.58% this year and recently increased 2.12% or $2.92 to settle at $140.69. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ), on the other hand, is down -15.09% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $18.79 and has returned 5.27% during the past week.

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) and Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) are the two most active stocks in the Information Technology Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect CDW to grow earnings at a 13.32% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ERJ is expected to grow at a 4.08% annual rate. All else equal, CDW’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 5.25% for Embraer S.A. (ERJ). CDW’s ROI is 18.80% while ERJ has a ROI of -0.10%. The interpretation is that CDW’s business generates a higher return on investment than ERJ’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. CDW’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.32. Comparatively, ERJ’s free cash flow per share was -1.13. On a percent-of-sales basis, CDW’s free cash flow was 1.17% while ERJ converted -4.08% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CDW is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. CDW has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 1.30 for ERJ. This means that CDW can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CDW’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.42 versus a D/E of 0.07 for ERJ. CDW is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CDW trades at a forward P/E of 21.36, a P/B of 21.74, and a P/S of 1.14, compared to a forward P/E of 20.05, a P/B of 0.92, and a P/S of 1.11 for ERJ. CDW is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. CDW is currently priced at a 3.45% to its one-year price target of 136.00. Comparatively, ERJ is -18.05% relative to its price target of 22.93. This suggests that ERJ is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. CDW has a beta of 1.07 and ERJ’s beta is -0.08. ERJ’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. CDW has a short ratio of 1.61 compared to a short interest of 5.20 for ERJ. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CDW.

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) beats Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CDW is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. Finally, CDW has better sentiment signals based on short interest.