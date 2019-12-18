Critical Comparison: Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) vs. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (BNED)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) shares are down more than -74.63% this year and recently decreased -5.45% or -$0.06 to settle at $1.04. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED), on the other hand, is up 15.96% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $4.65 and has returned 6.41% during the past week.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, BNED is expected to grow at a 20.00% annual rate. All else equal, BNED’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 18.86% for Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (BNED). CAPR’s ROI is -191.60% while BNED has a ROI of -2.50%. The interpretation is that BNED’s business generates a higher return on investment than CAPR’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. CAPR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.44. Comparatively, BNED’s free cash flow per share was +3.91. On a percent-of-sales basis, CAPR’s free cash flow was -0.11% while BNED converted 9.28% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BNED is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. CAPR has a current ratio of 7.60 compared to 1.10 for BNED. This means that CAPR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CAPR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.94 versus a D/E of 0.00 for BNED. CAPR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CAPR trades at a P/B of 1.09, and a P/S of 3.10, compared to a forward P/E of 17.42, a P/B of 0.49, and a P/S of 0.12 for BNED. CAPR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. CAPR is currently priced at a -94.67% to its one-year price target of 19.50. Comparatively, BNED is -7% relative to its price target of 5.00. This suggests that CAPR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. CAPR has a beta of 1.67 and BNED’s beta is 1.82. CAPR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. CAPR has a short ratio of 0.38 compared to a short interest of 7.81 for BNED. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CAPR.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) beats Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BNED higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, BNED is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,