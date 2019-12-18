Critical Comparison: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) vs. The Mosaic Company (MOS)

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) shares are up more than 96.76% this year and recently increased 0.83% or $0.11 to settle at $13.36. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS), on the other hand, is down -31.02% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $20.15 and has returned 10.41% during the past week.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) and The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) are the two most active stocks in the Resorts & Casinos industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, MOS is expected to grow at a -6.29% annual rate. All else equal, CZR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 15.19% for The Mosaic Company (MOS). CZR’s ROI is 3.50% while MOS has a ROI of 5.70%. The interpretation is that MOS’s business generates a higher return on investment than CZR’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. CZR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.10. Comparatively, MOS’s free cash flow per share was +0.38. On a percent-of-sales basis, CZR’s free cash flow was 0.81% while MOS converted 1.5% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MOS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. CZR has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 1.50 for MOS. This means that MOS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CZR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 7.81 versus a D/E of 0.46 for MOS. CZR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CZR trades at a P/B of 3.80, and a P/S of 1.05, compared to a forward P/E of 14.16, a P/B of 0.77, and a P/S of 0.83 for MOS. CZR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. CZR is currently priced at a 9.33% to its one-year price target of 12.22. Comparatively, MOS is -23.27% relative to its price target of 26.26. This suggests that MOS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. CZR has a beta of 1.39 and MOS’s beta is 1.61. CZR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CZR has a short ratio of 11.02 compared to a short interest of 2.91 for MOS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MOS.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) beats Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MOS is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MOS is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, MOS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, MOS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.