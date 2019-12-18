Critical Comparison: Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) vs. Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) shares are up more than 42.75% this year and recently increased 0.48% or $0.1 to settle at $20.97. Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES), on the other hand, is down -30.26% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $19.34 and has returned 4.15% during the past week.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) and Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Retail industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect BRX to grow earnings at a -5.09% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, WES is expected to grow at a 10.95% annual rate. All else equal, WES’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 52.2% for Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES). BRX’s ROI is 4.80% while WES has a ROI of 8.20%. The interpretation is that WES’s business generates a higher return on investment than BRX’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. BRX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.16. Comparatively, WES’s free cash flow per share was -0.39. On a percent-of-sales basis, BRX’s free cash flow was -3.86% while WES converted -8.88% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BRX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

BRX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.76 versus a D/E of 2.43 for WES. WES is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

BRX trades at a forward P/E of 24.96, a P/B of 2.26, and a P/S of 5.35, compared to a forward P/E of 9.50, a P/B of 2.75, and a P/S of 3.48 for WES. BRX is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. BRX is currently priced at a -5.2% to its one-year price target of 22.12. Comparatively, WES is -26.55% relative to its price target of 26.33. This suggests that WES is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. BRX has a beta of 0.71 and WES’s beta is 1.32. BRX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. BRX has a short ratio of 5.74 compared to a short interest of 4.13 for WES. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WES.

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) beats Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. WES has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, WES is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, WES is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, WES has better sentiment signals based on short interest.