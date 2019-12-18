Critical Comparison: Barclays PLC (BCS) vs. Jumei International Holding Limited (JMEI)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) shares are up more than 30.11% this year and recently decreased -3.25% or -$0.33 to settle at $9.81. Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI), on the other hand, is up 4.92% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $1.92 and has returned 11.63% during the past week.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) and Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI) are the two most active stocks in the Foreign Money Center Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect BCS to grow earnings at a 2.80% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, JMEI is expected to grow at a 16.70% annual rate. All else equal, JMEI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 8.43% for Jumei International Holding Limited (JMEI). BCS’s ROI is 2.60% while JMEI has a ROI of -9.90%. The interpretation is that BCS’s business generates a higher return on investment than JMEI’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. On a percent-of-sales basis, BCS’s free cash flow was 0% while JMEI converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BCS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

BCS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.60 versus a D/E of 0.00 for JMEI. BCS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

BCS trades at a forward P/E of 8.68, a P/B of 0.48, compared to a P/B of 0.49, and a P/S of 0.48 for JMEI. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. BCS is currently priced at a 15.14% to its one-year price target of 8.52. Comparatively, JMEI is -84.64% relative to its price target of 12.50. This suggests that JMEI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. BCS has a beta of 1.01 and JMEI’s beta is 1.38. BCS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. BCS has a short ratio of 2.10 compared to a short interest of 3.09 for JMEI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BCS.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) beats Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI) on a total of 6 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BCS is more profitable and generates a higher return on investment. In terms of valuation, BCS is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, BCS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.